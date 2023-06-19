Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,981,000 after buying an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,223,000 after buying an additional 10,880,712 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,624,000 after buying an additional 333,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,996,000 after buying an additional 1,378,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,538,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,097. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $105.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average of $98.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

