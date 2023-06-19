Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for about 0.8% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $3,078,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $443.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,474. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.87 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $462.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.22.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health



Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

