Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 121,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,538 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.77. 2,392,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,003. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

