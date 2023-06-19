Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Invests $196,000 in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $7,893,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 226,483 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,865,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,614,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,422,000. Institutional investors own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IIM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,418. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

