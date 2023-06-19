Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Shares Down 6.5%

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). 430,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 859,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Chesterfield Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.42.

About Chesterfield Resources

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

Further Reading

