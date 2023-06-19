Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

CSSE remained flat at $1.29 during midday trading on Monday. 300,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,034. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($1.44). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 195.39% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $113.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

In related news, Director Lurie Christina Weiss purchased 17,500 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $133,416.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. acquired 1,860,015 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,153,123 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,952,182.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,920,505 shares of company stock worth $4,955,721. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 175.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 60,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSSE shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

