Citigroup Trims Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Target Price to $10.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.29.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 10.8 %
MRSN opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $9.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 556,161 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,355,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,105 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,962,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,516 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
