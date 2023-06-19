Citigroup Trims Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Target Price to $10.00

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.29.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Down 10.8 %

MRSN opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.97% and a negative net margin of 658.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 556,161 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,355,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,105 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,962,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,516 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

