City State Bank Decreases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

City State Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Boeing by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.99. 7,803,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,919,146. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.