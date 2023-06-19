City State Bank Has $211,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

City State Bank cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,938,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average is $125.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

