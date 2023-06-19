City State Bank Sells 300 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

City State Bank lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,053,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,272,585. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.86. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

