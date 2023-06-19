Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 234 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hess were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HES opened at $135.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.34. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.