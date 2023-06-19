Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $4.29 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $51.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $52.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.