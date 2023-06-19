Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,502,000. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 408.6% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 804,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,353,000 after purchasing an additional 646,693 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 369.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,346,000 after purchasing an additional 532,153 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 746,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 437,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,314,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,718,000 after acquiring an additional 428,128 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

