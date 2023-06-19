Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 4,447 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.35 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

