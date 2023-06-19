ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ClearOne from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get ClearOne alerts:

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

ClearOne Announces Dividend

ClearOne ( NASDAQ:CLRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 99.33%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Activity at ClearOne

In other ClearOne news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 32,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,219,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,327. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 50,829 shares of company stock worth $59,139 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of ClearOne worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.