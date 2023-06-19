Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Short Interest Up 10.7% in May

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the May 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 835,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CWEN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.14. 2,421,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,093. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWEN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other Clearway Energy news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 71,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $2,242,177.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,521.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearway Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castellan Group acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its position in Clearway Energy by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clearway Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,393,000 after purchasing an additional 99,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

