Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.35

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 5241900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a market cap of £2.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.85.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. It primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

