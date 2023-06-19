CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.16

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 120968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Down 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$48.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.63.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$26.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

