CMH Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,512 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 2.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,944,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $6.22 on Monday, reaching $447.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,295,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $417.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $289.68 and a 1 year high of $456.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $425.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

