CoinLoan Price Hits $2.45 on Top Exchanges (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for approximately $2.45 or 0.00009164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $4.78 million and $3.23 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

