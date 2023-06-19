Comparing AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL)

AMAYA Global (OTCMKTS:AYAG – Get Rating) and Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMAYA Global and Edible Garden’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Edible Garden $11.55 million 0.29 -$12.45 million ($38.97) -0.04

AMAYA Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edible Garden.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAYA Global N/A N/A N/A Edible Garden -112.80% -1,557.23% -140.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares AMAYA Global and Edible Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.5% of Edible Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Edible Garden shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AMAYA Global and Edible Garden, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAYA Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Edible Garden 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edible Garden has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 407.25%. Given Edible Garden’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edible Garden is more favorable than AMAYA Global.

Summary

Edible Garden beats AMAYA Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMAYA Global

AMAYA Global Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in planting, preserving, packaging, and marketing navel oranges for distribution and sale in the People's Republic of China. The company has planted 1,077,098 orange trees in orchards with approximately 5,152 acres of land in Ganzhou, Jiangxi Province. It sells its products to wholesale, retail, and institutional customers through distributors under the General Red brand. The company was formerly known as General Agriculture Corporation and changed its name to AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. in February 2020. AMAYA Global Holdings Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder. The company sells its products to various regional and national supermarkets. Edible Garden AG Incorporated was founded in 2020 and is based in Belvidere, New Jersey.

