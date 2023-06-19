Conflux Market Capitalization Tops $534.31 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $534.31 million and $49.32 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,600.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00288938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.94 or 0.00519269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00057335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.76 or 0.00398139 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,975,972,374 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,975,814,123.0664463 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18121724 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $41,558,082.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

