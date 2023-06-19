Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,541,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,958,000 after buying an additional 432,432 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.97. 4,678,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,950. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $95.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

