Contrasting Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) and Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hydro One and Duke Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hydro One N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Duke Energy $29.03 billion 2.45 $2.55 billion $3.25 28.36

Duke Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hydro One.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hydro One 0 2 0 0 2.00 Duke Energy 0 8 2 0 2.20

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Hydro One and Duke Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Hydro One currently has a consensus target price of $37.81, indicating a potential upside of 36.14%. Duke Energy has a consensus target price of $103.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.16%. Given Hydro One’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hydro One is more favorable than Duke Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Duke Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Duke Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hydro One and Duke Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hydro One N/A N/A N/A Duke Energy 8.89% 8.39% 2.37%

Summary

Duke Energy beats Hydro One on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network. The company serves residential, small business, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipal utilities. It also provides telecommunications support services for its transmission and distribution businesses; and information and communications technology services and solutions. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity. This segment also engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities. The GU&I segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and invests in pipeline transmission projects, renewable natural gas projects, and natural gas storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2006. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

