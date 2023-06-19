Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 5,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Copart by 16.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Copart by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 4.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $87.28. 4,191,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37. Copart has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $89.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

