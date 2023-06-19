Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Down 9.7% in May

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMT has been the subject of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Molding Technologies

In other Core Molding Technologies news, EVP Eric Palomaki sold 5,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas R. Cellitti sold 21,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $418,313.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Palomaki sold 5,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,874 shares of company stock valued at $981,346 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 824.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 90,764 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,460,000 after acquiring an additional 55,605 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.24. 41,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,598. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $175.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.51 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.