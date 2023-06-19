Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $523.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.00. The firm has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $443.20 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 492,940 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $637,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $2,039,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

