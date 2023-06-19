CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 965 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,205,000 after buying an additional 440,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,691,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $160.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.12. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $161.48.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

