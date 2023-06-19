CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NJAN opened at $39.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

