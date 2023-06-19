CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $217.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.