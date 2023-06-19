CRA Financial Services LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $86.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.28.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.