Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Down 9.1% in May

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 113,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMCT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,798. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $47,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,164,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,648,404.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard S. Ressler bought 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $47,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,164,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,648,404.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Shaul Kuba bought 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $81,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,438,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,876,087.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 750,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,981 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

CMCT has been the topic of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the U.S. Properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

