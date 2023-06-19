Credit Suisse Group Increases Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target to C$26.50

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $20.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.