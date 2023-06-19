Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.73.

Shares of CS stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $19.96 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.0547 dividend. This is a boost from Credit Suisse Group’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 26,887 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group by 45,035.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 48,638 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

