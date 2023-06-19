Critical Contrast: First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) & Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Horizon and Wells Fargo & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $3.51 billion 1.80 $900.00 million $1.62 7.25 Wells Fargo & Company $82.86 billion 1.91 $13.18 billion $3.49 12.09

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than First Horizon. First Horizon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

First Horizon has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Horizon pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.4% of First Horizon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of First Horizon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Horizon and Wells Fargo & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 2 3 0 2.60 Wells Fargo & Company 0 6 8 1 2.67

First Horizon presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.70%. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus target price of $48.71, indicating a potential upside of 15.47%. Given First Horizon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Horizon is more favorable than Wells Fargo & Company.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 24.76% 13.53% 1.26% Wells Fargo & Company 15.93% 10.07% 0.86%

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats First Horizon on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. The Regional Banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers. The Specialty Banking segment consists of lines of business that deliver product offerings and services with specialized industry knowledge. The Corporate segment focuses on corporate support functions such as risk management, audit, accounting, finance, executive office, and corporate communications. The company was founded by Frank S. Davis in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses. Its financial products and services include checking and savings accounts, and credit and debit cards, as well as home, auto, personal, and small business lending services. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial solutions to private, family owned, and certain public companies. Its products and services include banking and credit products across various industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management services. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a suite of capital markets, banking, and financial products and services to corporate, commercial real estate, government, and institutional clients. Its products and services comprise corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity, and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities services. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, and trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth, and ultra-high-net worth clients. It also operates through financial advisors. Its serves to independent offices and consumer banks. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

