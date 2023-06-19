Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH Grows Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,544 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Alpha Metallurgical Resources comprises 28.2% of Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH owned 1.78% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $41,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,277.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 8,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $157.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.90 and a 1-year high of $183.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.22 by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.50 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 93.04% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $20.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 48.96 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.68%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

