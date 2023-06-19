Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and $5.90 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00042615 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00031742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014719 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

