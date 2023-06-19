Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0540 on Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $6.33 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00042661 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00031878 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014686 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000169 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004625 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000432 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003003 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000939 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.
Cronos Profile
Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cronos Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.
