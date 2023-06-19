Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.79. 60,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,260. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

