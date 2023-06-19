CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of CCLP stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $195.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.96. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.50.
CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.37 million for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at $131,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
