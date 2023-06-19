CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 11,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $44.63. 2,019,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 126.45%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,932,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,545,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,298,000 after acquiring an additional 195,201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

