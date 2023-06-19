Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $24.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Capital Management bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

