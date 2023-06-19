Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $24.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $2.91.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.97%.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
