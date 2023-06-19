Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 481,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 155,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of CYCC stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $0.76. 105,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,745. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. Sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

