Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $7.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 4.7% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $84.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

