Cypress Financial Planning LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 0.5% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.81. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

