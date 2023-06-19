CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Short Interest Update

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the May 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 677,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. UBS Group AG raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

CTMX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 300,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 666.28% and a negative net margin of 132.29%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 million. Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

