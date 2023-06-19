DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Update

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 271,384 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in DarioHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,738,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,143,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 125,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 729.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 429,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

DarioHealth Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.05. 204,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,297. DarioHealth has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.35.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.91. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 39.28% and a negative net margin of 125.46%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

