Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $407.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $376.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.73. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.