Defira Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,006.42 (FIRA)

Defira (FIRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. Defira has a total market capitalization of $44.19 million and $6,006.42 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Defira has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Defira token can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Defira

Defira launched on February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.04321589 USD and is down -3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $605.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

