DeltaFi Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.08 Million (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One DeltaFi token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $7,779.46 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeltaFi

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

